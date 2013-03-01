Digital Projection Expands Western U.S. Sales Network

- Digital Projection International (DPI) has released the details of another major expansion of its customer sales and support network.
- Effective immediately, Anew Communications Technology, Inc. (Anew C.T.) will work on behalf of DPI’s headquarters, clients, end-users and industry partners across the western U.S. This news follows DPI’s January 2013 announcement of their recent manufacturer’s rep expansion across the Central and Eastern regions of the country.
- Anew C.T. is a sales and marketing manufacturer representative firm concentrating on the Commercial Audio Visual Market and Digital Signage applications. Founded in 1999, Anew has represented numerous high-profile AV manufacturers throughout their history. Anew C.T. will help with the sales and training of dealers and integrators in the western U.S., as well as help expand DPI’s resonance in that region.
- Anew C.T. will cover the following states: CA, AZ, NM, CO, WY, MT, WA, OR, ID, NV, UT, HI.
- “Anew has an excellent reputation in their region, and we couldn’t be happier about confirming the relationship," said Chuck Collins, vice president of sales for DPI. "Between the factory sales and support teams already present in the western U.S. and the addition of Anew’s multi-faceted team, DPI’s commercial customers in the west are in very capable hands.”
Topics