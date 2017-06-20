Digital Projection Debuts E-Vision LASER 4K-UHD

The What: At InfoComm 2017, Digital Projection International (DPI) debuted the E-Vision LASER 4K-UHD. Powered by Texas Instruments DLP technology, it produces 7,500 lumens through DP’s solid-state laser phosphor illumination. For applications that demand more expansive contrast performance, the E-Vision LASER 4K-UHD is available in a high-contrast version, boasting an 18,000:1 contrast ratio while still producing 4,700 lumens.

The What Else: The E-Vision 4K-UHD includes built-in edge blend, 3D source compatibility, HDBaseT connectivity, and a DICOM Simulation Mode for medical imaging. Other features include projector control software, geometry correction, a selection of eight high-performance lenses with motorized focus, zoom, and shift, intelligent lens memory, Displayport (1.2), DVI, and HDMI inputs, and Crestron RoomView compatibility.

The E-Vision’s lens suite provides motorized zoom, focus, and image shift across throw ratios as short as 0.38:1 and as long as 8.0:1. For applications requiring large imagery without the traditional projection light path, the E-Vision LASER 4K-UHD can be paired with DP’s recently launched 0.38:1 Ultra Short Throw (UST) lens. Combining this projector with the UST lens enables users to create 4K-UHD images from 7 feet to 24 feet wide without requiring the throw distance normally associated with traditional projection lenses.

The Bottom Line: The E-Vision LASER 4K-UHD is the company’s first single-chip UHD projector. Digital Projection’s laser projectors provide a 20,000-hour lifespan, and can be oriented in nearly any position for installation flexibility. This allows customers to place large-scale imagery in nearly any venue and on any projection surface, without sacrificing projector performance, reliability, or image quality. The E-Vision Laser 4K-UHD will be shipping Q3 in North America.