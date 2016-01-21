DiGiCo Stealth Core2 Adds Processing Power

DiGiCo will release Stealth Core2, an upgrade to its existing Stealth Digital Processing. Stealth Core2 will release additional processing from the audio core of every DiGiCo SD console and can be fitted to all existing console surfaces.

This upgrade, which will be available as an upgrade option to all existing users, includes a re-look at the application code, further future proofing existing and future investments in DiGiCo products.

The benefits of Stealth Core2 include:

•A new look application code, which updates the user experience, delivers more processing power and provides a new screen graphical interface.

•Upgraded FPGA processing power

•Full Dynamic EQ on every channel and buss, amongst other previously allocated tools that can be opened across all channels and busses on all SD models.

•An increase in the SD9 channel count from 48 to 96 channels of full processing at 96kHz.

•An increase in the SD7’s total number of processing strips to 600, all at 96kHz

•The SD5EX system moves to a higher level, matching that of the current SD7 in terms of connectivity and audio processing

DiGiCo will also be launching a new version of the SD5, the SD5cs, which will offer the same specification as the current SD5.

The SD5cs comes with a full compliment of Dynamic EQ, multi-band compressors, DiGiTuBe emulators, expanded I/O connectivity and all the other processing.

“Our aim has always been to give the ultimate return on investment for our partners; it is more challenging for them now and we have to offer our support with these levels of upgrades,” said James Gordon, DiGiCo Managing Director. “This is why we continue to take extra steps to enhance their initial investment over a long and beneficial usage period.”