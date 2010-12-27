2010 DIGI Award Winners Announced

David Keene– As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards, I together with the other Judges, Alan Brawn of Brawn Consulting, and Lyle Bunn, looked to the 2010 entries to show us how digital signage best practices are playing out, in the field, with real-world solutions and products.

The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage market. The 2010 DIGI Award Winners are listed below. In this special section, we’ll look at selected entries and winners to find out how the world’s top suppliers are meeting customers’ needs, today.

Be sure to see the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide, the digital edition of which will be sent out the end of this week– with the expanded Print Edition going to press the first week of February 2011. In the Best Practices Guide, we look in-depth at selected DIGI entries to find out how selected entries demonstrate digital signage Best Practices. Here are the winners of the 2010 DIGI Awards:

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATIONS:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

Winner: Advanced AV, for Swiss Farms, two locations in PA.

• Retail Roll-out, National

Winner: NEC Display Solutions, for Pei Wei Restaurants, Digital Menu Boards.

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

Winner: Scala, for the Texas State Technical College, Digital Signage Degree Program and Installation

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

Winner: NEC, Raleigh-Durham International Airport

• Best Deployment, Entertainment, or Hospitality (cinema, sports venue, hotels, etc)

Winner: 54 Engenharia Audiovisual (Integrator); C-nario, Content Management Software Provider. Firefox Com (reseller). Application: Brazil’s Sport Club Internacional.

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology

Winner: Scala, Zero-In Media, 4 Food. Build your Burger, includes Social Networking features (Manhattan).

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

Winner: John Ryan Performance, Inc., PNC Bank, Innovation Station/Product Demonstration

• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

Winner: Digital Display & Communications, Rogers Communications Inc., Labatt Summer Contest

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

Winner: ConnectedSign LLC, for Agnico Eagle Mines Wordwide Deployment

• Best Content, Interactive

Winner: Four Winds Interactive, Royal Caribbean International

• Best Content, Advertising

Two different submissions, for Mark’s Work Warehouse:

- Winner: X2O Media, for Mark's Work Wearhouse

- Winner: Mediavation

BEST NEW PRODUCTS FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

• Best New Technology Innovation

Winner: LG, SuperSign Premier-s, SaaS Software package

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

Winner: Panasonic, PT-DZ570 Series projectors

• Best New Display Device

Winner: Samsung SyncMaster EX-Series (400EX, 400EXn, 460EX, 460EXn, 550EX and 550EXn)

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

Winner: Remote Media Limited, signagelive Virtual Player/Message Manager

• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

Winner: AMX, Inspired Xpress

JUDGE’S CHOICE AWARD:

Winner: Disk-In Pro (design and implementation), C-nario, for the multimedia show at the Israeli Pavilion at Expo 2010 China