DIGI Awards Open for Entries– Best Digital Signage

As the Chair of the Judges Panel for the program, I am pleased to announce that Digital Signage Magazine is now accepting entries for the 2015 DIGI Awards.

Enter now at: https://secure.newbay-media.com/digiawards/categories.php



Deadline to enter is October 31st, 2014.

The DIGI Awards is the only industry award program that recognizes the outstanding integrators, content providers and new product manufacturers for digital signage. In both my capacity as Chair of the Judges Committee of the DIGI Awards, and as Executive Editor of Digital Signage magazine, I’ve seen this industry grow exponentially in the past decade. Last year’s DIGI entries reflected that growth, with a record number of entries, and this year will be even better.

The complete list of categories is:

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE APPLICATION/DESIGN:

• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout (a non-national rollout: one or many locations, but all regional, not national)

• Retail Roll-out, National

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

• Best Deployment, Entertainment (cinema, sports venue, etc)

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology

BEST DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad-based content model; i.e. content was to create branding, mood, etc, not sales lift)

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

• Best Content, Interactive

• Best Content, Advertising

BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR DIGITAL SIGNAGE:

• Best Media Player

• Best 4K Display Device

• Best 4K Content Routing Device

• Best Social Media App for Digital Signage

• Best Digital Signage Mounting Device

• Best New Technology Innovation

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

• Best New Audience Measurement tool for Digital Signage



This year the DIGI Awards will be open to all digital signage installations completed in 20014, regardless of the application or the number of screens installed. Any reseller, integrator and service provider who has been the primary client contact for a digital signage application installed in 2014 is eligible to submit that installation for an award. In the categories of New Products, the product must have been launched in 2014.