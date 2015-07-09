Delicate Productions Powers Foo Fighters U.S. Tour

The crowd gasped when Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl toppled offstage during a show on June 12 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Grohl, however, quickly showed the single-minded perseverance that has led him to success in music and documentary filmmaking. Shortly after being helped off stage for medical attention, he was back in front of the crowd—seated this time—singing and playing guitar while a doctor held his leg in place.



Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters rocking out on his throne.

A dedicated performer who lives the phrase “the show must go on,” Grohl and his bandmates are now on the 43-date North American leg of their Sonic Highways tour, which “kicked off”—with the singer/guitarist seated on a massive motorized throne—July 4 at Washington, D.C.’s RFK Stadium. Accompanying the band on this stretch running through November is an L-Acoustics K1/K2 PA system fielded by Delicate Productions.

“We have partnered with Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Special Event Services (SES) for the K1 enclosures,” says President Jason Alt.

As the Foo Fighters head out to play the remainder of their tour, the system’s main hangs used for stadium dates consist of 16 K1 enclosures atop four K2 down enclosures per side, buttressed by either three delay towers using 16 K2s or two towers using 20 K2s, depending on the layout of the venue. In arenas, the system consists of 14 K1 enclosures atop four K2 down boxes, 12 more K2 for out fill arrays, five Kara enclosures for front fill across the stage lip, and Kara and ARCS boxes for side fills. A total of 42 SB28 subs are deployed for the stadium shows and 14 for the arena system configuration. These are stacked, as per Foo Fighters’ longtime FOH mixer Bryan Worthen’s preference. LA8 amplified controllers housed in 12 LA-RAKs power and process all systems.