Local Sound

TOA Looks To Build A Strong U.S. Presence

QUICK BIONAME: Masahiko Takao

TITLE: President and CEO

COMPANY: TOA Electronics

AUDIO EQUATION: TOA would like to create a company image that says “sound = TOA” in the customer’s mind.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for your role?

Masahiko Takao: I have experience with audio, video, and IT industries in my career. I have been with sales and marketing teams for Japanese manufacturers abroad for more than 10 years. This has prepared me to serve as the communicator for TOA Electronics between U.S. customers and the sound solution/product design group in Japan. I believe this is the best method of providing customer satisfaction.

SCN: What are your short-and longterm goals?

MT: Short-term: To build a system of solid communication between U.S. customers and TOA in order to serve them better. Long-term: To build more trust in the TOA brand name, so customers will look to us when they need a sound solution for their business. Also, to bring TOA closer to the customers, to respond to their needs and provide them with new solutions and dependable service. We would like to create a company image that says “sound = TOA” in the customer’s mind.

SCN: Why is it important for TOA to keep product development and production localized within the regions they serve?

MT: As always, the best solution is to meet the customer’s needs. That’s always unique to each region and country, so TOA has to know the differences for each customer. We should have a product development function here in the U.S. so that TOA can better meet its customers’ needs locally.

SCN: What is the greatest challenge that you face?

MT: The U.S. is the biggest market in the world. Many manufacturers are doing their best to serve the market, so the customer has variety of the choices today. TOA must still strive to be the company that offers the best choices for the customer. We must keep improving our services and communications to continue being a leader in the sound business.

SCN: How has the convergence of AV and IT impacted your business?

MT: Though the sound signal after the amplifier has remained analog, it has become mostly a digital (and often IP) signal before it. This trend has made many more solutions available, especially for long-distance communication. Though we still continue to focus on our specialties, TOA has made major strides in offering integrated IP solutions.