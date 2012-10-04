Take1 Insurance and Fireman’s Fund Donate to MRCA

Take1 Insurance, the entertainment industry insurance division of U.S. Risk, Inc., in partnership with Fireman’s Fund, has presented a $15,000 donation to The Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) for the purchase of new handheld firefighter radios.





The MRCA is dedicated to preserving the region’s open space for the public and posterity, and fighting wildfires is frequently a big part of that job. MRCA firefighters work to protect more than 150,000 acres of mountainous terrain, deep canyons, forest and grassland that are part of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

“Budget constraints make it difficult for many agencies to purchase all of the equipment they need to do their jobs effectively and safely,” said Scott Carroll, program director at Take1 Insurance. “We’re proud to help in such a tangible way knowing so many communities will benefit from this donation. We also want to thank our clients, without whom this large donation would not be possible. Take1 is here to help, whether it be helping our clients protect their businesses or helping communities prevent and manage natural disasters.”

MRCA officials, firefighters, and executives from Take1 Insurance and Fireman’s Fund came together for a special public event at Fireman’s Fund headquarters in Burbank, CA.

“Communications on the scene of a fire is key to effective firefighting and keeping firefighters safe,” said fire management officer, David Updike. “With this equipment, we will be better able to protect this unique, valuable asset to the community.”

The grant is part of a nationwide philanthropic program funded by Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company. The program is designed to provide needed equipment, training and educational tools to local fire department and burn prevention organizations. Since 2004, Fireman’s Fund has issued grants to more than 1,800 different organizations totaling more than $29 million – including more than $8.5 million in California. Independent insurance agencies and brokers that sell Fireman’s Fund products, like Take 1 Insurance, are able to direct these grants to support the fire service.