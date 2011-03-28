Gateway Church Uses Riedel Installation

Southlake, TX--The Gateway Church in Southlake, TX changed its former AV distribution and communications system for a fiber based network installation. Responsible for the installation and planning was systems integrator Beck Associates.
The new solution consists of a MediorNet fiber network backbone and an Artist digital matrix intercom from Riedel Communications.
The Gateway Church comprises three different campuses. For providing distribution of all video, audio and communications signals, the Gateway Church installed a system based on Riedel MediorNet, a fiber-based multipoint network solution providing integrated transport for 3G/HD-SDI video, audio, data and communications. The heart of the installation is a set of five MediorNet mainframes.
- MediorNet allows for routing all signals to any port — or even multiple points – within the network, providing a flexible signal distribution. The MediorNet system is mainly used to distribute the HD video signals of the church services between the different campuses and chapels.
- "We want our services to be as immersing as possible," said David Leuschner, of Gateway Church. "Knowing that we have a really flexible and powerful technology running in the background that takes care of all signal distribution and can be easily configured to our needs, let's us concentrate on what's most important for us: the service itself. Riedel helps us achieving this."
- For providing communications between all three campuses, Beck Associates installed a combination of one Artist 62 and two Artist 32 digital matrix intercom mainframes. They provide the connection for a large number of Artist control panels of the 1000, 2000 and 3000 series.
- Due to its modular approach Artist systems can be expanded to form infrastructures with up to 1,024x1,024 non-blocking ports. The whole Artist infrastructure is also distributed via the MediorNet fiber network.