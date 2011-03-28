Gateway Church Uses Riedel Installation

Southlake, TX--The Gateway Church in Southlake, TX changed its former AV distribution and communications system for a fiber based network installation. Responsible for the installation and planning was systems integrator Beck Associates.

The new solution consists of a MediorNet fiber network backbone and an Artist digital matrix intercom from Riedel Communications.

The Gateway Church comprises three different campuses. For providing distribution of all video, audio and communications signals, the Gateway Church installed a system based on Riedel MediorNet, a fiber-based multipoint network solution providing integrated transport for 3G/HD-SDI video, audio, data and communications. The heart of the installation is a set of five MediorNet mainframes.