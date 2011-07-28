InFocus Expands IN1100 Projector Series

InFocus Corp. has announced the release of two new projectors in the IN1100 series, the company’s smallest and lightest projectors.

With tablet sales expected to top $29.4 billion this year, enterprises are making the decision to provide employees with mobile tablet devices, sometimes in place of traditional laptops, making tablet compatibility with large-format display technology critical for visually collaborating.

The IN1100 series offers presenters the opportunity to connect via HDMI to present full HD quality video. HDMI inputs allow for connectivity to popular devices such as the iPad 2, iPhone, Android and Windows-based tablets. Additionally, the IN1100 series also comes equipped with VGA, s-video and composite video connections, as well as new audio-out capability for connecting to external audio systems.

The IN1100 series weighs in at 2.7 lbs (1.2 kg) and up to 2200 lumens, with a 2600:1 contrast ratio. Organizations can choose between models offering a native resolution XGA (1024 × 768) or WXGA (1280 × 800) resolution to project high-definition, widescreen content without scaling.