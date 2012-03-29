Altinex and IAVI Celebrate Anniversary

Altinex recently reached the first anniversary of its distribution agreement with IAVI.

The accord, which united the Altinex suite of computer video interfaces, distribution amplifiers, switchers, matrix switchers, software, and furniture connectivity products with IAVI’s display and audio equipment offerings, has proven highly beneficial to both organizations.

The distribution agreement with Altinex has helped IAVI offer a myriad of solutions to complement the company’s other product offerings — enabling the firm to serve as a one stop shop for integrators and consultants as they design and specify AV systems for their clientele.

Wade Gilbert, president and CEO of IAVI, offered his perspective on the two company’s business relationship: “Throughout the past year, IAVI has enjoyed having Altinex as a distribution partner. Having access to Altinex products, including multi-touch panels, screens, media players, controllers, receivers, splitters, cables, transmitters, and other accessories has continually provided our resellers the products and service they need to successfully complete all of their commercial installations. IAVI looks forward to maintaining a productive and rewarding relationship with Altinex for many years to come.”

“As we reflect on the past year together, all of us at Altinex are truly appreciative of the efforts put forth by the IAVI team," said Grant Cossey, VP of sales at Altinex. "The distribution agreement has been a win-win situation for all involved—particularly the customers. The whole IAVI team is great to work with and I look forward to strengthening our relationship as we continue.”