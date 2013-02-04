Attero Tech Unveils unD32 Dante Break Out Interface

Attero Tech has introduced its unD32, a 32 Channel, 1RU Dante break out interface for all types of commercial AV installations.



The unD32 will be available in Q2 2013.

Each of the 32 analog outputs on the D32 may be assigned to any Dante flow in the system, either by means of the front panel controls or using Audinate’s Dante Controller Windows or OSX application. A 16x2 display shows flow names and signal levels for each of the 32 analog output channels. In addition, each output level is individually controllable over a 60dB range, plus mute.

The D32 features both primary and secondary Gigabit Dante network connections for full redundancy, as well as a third “local” Gigabit port. This port gives network access to other equipment in the rack (e.g. amplifier controllers, control devices, etc.) without the need for a separate Ethernet switch.

In addition, Attero Tech will release the unDIO2x2 2 In/2 Out I/O Interface in Q2 2013.