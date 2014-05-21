Dataton Installs High-Resolution Video Wall for NYC Business

Visitors to Brookfield Office Properties' new corporate headquarters on at 250 Vesey Street in Lower Manhattan, New York, will be met with a massive and ultra high-resolution video wall. Composed of 36 ultra narrow bezel 55” screens, the video wall tells the story of Brookfield as a company, with original high-resolution visuals and motion graphics driven by Dataton’s WATCHOUT multi-display system.

The video wall project was conducted via a partnership between Union Design, which created over an hour of original content, and Warren Z Productions, which conducted the AV installation and integration.

