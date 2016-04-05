Datapath Named Fastest Growing SME In The Midlands

Insider, a national B2B media company, has named Datapath ‘Midlands’ fastest growing SME’.

Insider's SME 300 was compiled by business data expert, Experian Market IQ, and ranks the fastest growing businesses in the Midlands with a turnover of between £5 million and £20 million.

The news follows hot on the heels of Datapath’s inclusion in the recently announced ‘1000 Companies to Inspire Britain 2016’ report compiled by the London Stock Exchange Group with the intention of shining a light on companies that are the “engine of the UK economy”.

Since its foundation in 1982, Datapath has grown to serve customers in more than 100 countries across five continents. The firm achieved this growth through a combination of listening to its customers, continuous improvement and putting quality first. Beyond its headquarters in Derby, the privately-held company has sales and support offices in the USA, France, Japan, and China.

“It’s nice to be named as the fastest growing SME in the Midlands as it rewards the huge efforts of our team to develop and manufacture class-leading computer graphics, video capture and digital display products for our customers,” says Bjorn Krylander, managing director of Datapath. “We are not resting on our laurels and will continue to innovate both in terms of product development and business strategy to ensure that Datapath remains ahead of its competitors.”

Insider’s SME 300 for the Midlands comprises 141 companies from the East Midlands and 159 from the West. The region with the most ranked businesses was Derbyshire with 37.