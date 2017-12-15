Datapath Expands in APAC and ASEAN Regions

Datapath, leaders in visual graphics capture and display products for retail, corporate, industrial and military applications, have strengthened their presence in the APAC region with key staff appointments and larger office facilities.

Michael Austin became Datapath’s director of Sales, APAC earlier this year. Having overseen Datapath’s business development in Japan for five years, he has added to his team with the appointment of Takafumi Ono as Technical Support Engineer and Jimme Wong as Regional Sales Manager, ASEAN.

Since graduating from Brunel University with Bachelor Engineering Electrical and Electronics in 1998, Jimme Wong has worked most of his 20 years career in the AV industry including, most recently, ten years with Christie Digital looking after its Command & Control, Simulation & Virtual Reality and Cinema display business. Jimme is based in Singapore and covers SE Asia and Taiwan.

Ono, who speaks fluent Japanese, Mandarin, and Cantonese, has decades of experience working as a senior engineer, FAE, sales support and business development manager across a range of sectors including imaging, semiconductors, and cameras. Ono is based in Datapath’s Tokyo office with Michael.

Datapath also maintains representatives Glen Wu and Stewart Randall, who are based in Shanghai and cover the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

Further developments are ongoing in Japan, where Michael is planning the relocation of Datapath’s current Shimbashi office to a larger and longer-term space in Tokyo, cementing the company’s presence in Japan.

This APAC investment has enabled Datapath to undertake customer training that is essential for developing greater understanding of the product portfolio. Michael and Training Manager Adam Marsden (UK) have recently undertaken training with Datapath’s Asian distributors Mindstec Asia (Hong Kong, Singapore, and Shanghai), NEC Asia (Singapore), and I-Connect (Philippines).

Michael Austin comments, “This is an exciting time for Datapath in Asia. Datapath’s products are increasingly well known in the region, but with the addition of Jimme and Takafumi, as well as the expanded offices, we now have an opportunity to introduce our products to an even wider range of integrators and VARs. This additional resource will allow us to bring an even better service to our clients, with technical advice, support and training.”

He added, “We would welcome the opportunity to speak to any integrators or resellers about current or future projects, to explore how we can add that wow! factor to projects.”

Michael Austin is available at +81 80 3475 7420 and Michael.Austin@datapath.co.uk Jimme Wong at +65 9833 7423 and Jimme.Wong@datapath.co.uk Glen Wu at +86 187 2111 9063 and Glen.Wu@datapath.co.uk Stewart Randall at +86 185 0170 2300 and Stewart.Randall@datapath.co.uk Takafumi Ono is available through Support at support@datapath.co.uk