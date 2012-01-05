ABS Opens Portland Satellite Office

Sea-Tac, WA--Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) has opened a new satellite office in Portland, OR.

Located at the KGW / Belo Corp. station facilities at 1501 SW Jefferson St., the new space provides regional customers with a centralized location for product demonstrations and improved customer support.

"Portland is one of the top 25 local television markets in the country and one of the largest in the northwest," said Mark Siegel, president of ABS. "Our new office will help us better serve customer in the Portland area and all of Oregon."