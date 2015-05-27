Dany Rose Debuts Sonic Rose

The ‘Sonic Rose’ sound spatialization operatic multimedia experience from Paris-based art and design collective Danny Rose debuted at the The Eyes Of The Resistance in April.

A portion of the Sonic Rose operatic multimedia experience.

The Eyes of The Resistance was held across two locations including the House of Memory in Milan to mark the occasion of the Italian Resistance’s 70th Anniversary, as part of INSMLI - Italy’s National Institute for Liberation Movement Studies. It was also staged for an inauguration of the Resistance Museum in Milan, Italy.

The event marked the world premiere of ‘Sonic Rose’, Danny Rose’s system for multi-channel sound spatialisation, which was developed specifically for Danny Rose by Emanuele De Raymondi and Jacopo Carreras.

‘Sonic Rose’ allows the audience, the stage and the actors to all become more deeply immersed in an affecting universe of sounds and images which completely transform the traditional stage space, using the latest video and projection technologies, but preserving the richness and poetry of the narration.

The Eyes Of The Resistance is based on an original concept by Marcello Flores and Sergio Carrubba. This multimedia opera was written by Maria Clara Ghia and Sergio Carrubba.

“Sonic Rose is our latest system that will help to make all of our audiovisual shows and multimedia experiences even more immersive in future,” explains Sergio Carrubba. “At Danny Rose our long-term goal is to attain what we call ‘total immersion in multimedia experience’ by applying our creativity and artistic vision to the design of our virtual tri-dimensional dynamic set design. This gives a unique rhythm to the narration through dynamic scenes, creating a continuous dialogue between the music, the action and images the audience is seeing on stage and the word.”