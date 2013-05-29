Starin Adds New Talent to Sales Team

Starin, a supply partner to AV and MI industry resellers, is adding new talent to its sales team.

Bob Sheffield.Patrick McNulty.

These appointments represent structural changes to further bolster the company’s dedication to channel management and business development.

Bob Sheffield joins Starin as strategic accounts manager. Sheffield has 30 years of industry experience and relationships, coming most recently from a similar role for Bosch Security.

“Bob will really reinforce our service commitment to many of the resellers in the east and west, where Starin has been developing a more embedded presence," said Bill Mullin, president of Starin. “He will not simply call on a group of large accounts, but ones that share our value system and want to engage in more development together.”

Patrick McNulty also has joined Starin as a regional manager.