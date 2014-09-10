Dallas Church Chooses Renewed Vision Player

Watermark Community Church, a biblical community reaching three Texas cities, has chosen Renewed Vision’s ProVideoPlayer 2 (PVP2) to create dynamic, high-impact multiscreen video presentations at its 3,500-seat Dallas worship center. The PVP2 installation is a significant element of a larger technology upgrade, which includes a dedicated fiber network to connect its Dallas location with a 500-seat worship center in Fort Worth; and a third worship center opening in Plano in early 2015.

