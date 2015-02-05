Dale Pro Audio Expands RF Sales and Support Team

Dale Pro Audio has retained the services of RF specialist Ed Wieczorek and system designer/consultant Andrea Cummis as part of the company’s commitment to expanding pre/post sale services for Broadcast, HOW, and Live Sound clients seeking expert advice and solutions for the wireless spectrum.



Mike Descoteau

Andrea Cummis has over thirty years of experience as an engineering, operations, and technology executive and consultant for broadcasting and media companies including MSG-TV and Bloomberg. Her experience as a systems integrations designer, engineer, and installer will enable Dale to better serve clients in the growing area of IP and associated technologies used for networking within facilities (mega church, broadcast facility, etc).



Andrea Cummis

Ed Wieczorek is an Emmy Award-winning broadcast engineer with over thirty years of experience, who has also developed several wireless systems for entertainment and broadcast clients. He has served as a wireless engineer on many of NBC’s daytime and late night programs, as well as offered repair, modification and consulting services to a number of top-name clients including FOX, Food Network, Yahoo, and more.They will work alongside Dale’s recently appointed Broadcast Sales Director, Mike Descoteau, who explained, “This arrangement aligns with Dale’s philosophy of delivering top-notch service to our clients. It’ll enable us to offer hands-on, pre-sales engineering and design, as well as assist on equipment installations for RF or IP networking solutions.”