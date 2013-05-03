Crestron Ships 5-Port PoE Gigabit Ethernet Switch

The What: The new Crestron CEN-SWPOE-5, a 5-port unmanaged gigabit ethernet switch, is now available.The What Else: CEN-SWPOE-5 can handle the highest traffic and bandwidth demands for maximum performance of today's high-definition multimedia content. Furnishing power over ethernet (PoE) across four of its ports and provides a central power source for numerous PoE powered devices, it eliminates the need for cumbersome power supplies and extra wiring while offering a clean, one-wire solution for connecting Crestron touch screens, gateways, and other networked devices. Ideal for use anywhere a simple and dependable network switch is needed, CEN-SWPOE-5 installs in minutes and no configuration is needed. Offered in a low profile, low cost design, CEN-SWPOE-5 mounts easily and discreetly on a wall or in a rack.



The Bottom Line: Using the CEN-SW-POE-5, there is no need to install a separate power supply at each networked device location. The CEN-SW-POE-5 can simply be mounted at a convenient location on a wall or in an equipment rack, providing a single power source for four separate 802.3af compliant PoE powered devices. Non-PoE devices may also be connected to any port on the CEN-SW-POE-5 without risk of damage to either component.