Bretford Intros Affordable AV Carts

- Bretford Manufacturing introduced two affordable carts for general AV equipment. Designed for educational environments, the two new models will be available for order starting in January 2011.
- “Clearly, the use of technology in the classroom is only increasing, especially at the K-12 level; therefore, it’s a necessity now more than ever to have the right support furniture to move, store and protect this expensive and often fragile equipment,” explained Dave Smith, product manager for Bretford Manufacturing, Inc. “The new carts are slightly modified versions of our popular technology carts with specific features, like additional pull-out shelves, that are needed in an education environment. We’ve also simplified the models without compromising their integrity to make them more affordable and accessible to educators.”
- Bretford’s new height-adjustable AV carts incorporate two pull-out shelves, one for a projector and one for a laptop, with room on top for a document camera. According to Smith, this provides more workspace and is ideal for when the equipment is being shared between instructors or rooms. The integration of all the technology onto one cart allows educators to keep the equipment in one place and easily mobilize it as needed.
- The A2642DNS has an open shelf design while the CA2642DNS has a cabinet base with lockable storage for equipment safety. Their small and compact size (24"W x 18"D x 34-42"H), makes them easy to move and position in multiple places throughout the classroom. These new AV carts can support a laptop computer, projector and document camera, while the lower shelves accommodate a DVD player, scanner, speakers or other equipment. Both of the new products can quickly and easily adjust to three different heights -- 34-, 38- and 42-inches -- simply by resetting four screws.
- The new technology carts are made using the same quality materials that have made Bretford the dependable AV cart of choice for decades. They feature solid steel construction and die-pressed shelves to withstand years of rigorous use in a school environment. Additionally, they ship 90 percent pre-assembled, reducing the time needed to deploy them throughout a school or district.