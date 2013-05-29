Tightrope Media Systems Optimizes Video Streaming for Digital Signage

The What: Tightrope Media Systems (TRMS) now supports H.264 streaming via VSI's AVN encoders. Leveraging the new interoperability with VSI's encoders, TRMS' Carousel digital signage platform can stream high-quality HD video alongside customized digital signage messaging. TRMS will showcase interoperability of the technologies at InfoComm 2013, booth 4859.The What Else: VSI's high-performance AVN encoders feature H.264 hardware compression and optimized transmission technology capable of delivering an HD, full-frame rate IP video stream over any local or wide area network. A combined solution that includes TRMS' Carousel and AVN encoders simplifies content creation and delivery while maintaining video quality.



Why This Matters: "Relying on an open-standards-based approach to video streaming, our Carousel digital signage system can now decode streams from Visionary Solutions' H.264 encoders, ensuring a quality experience for viewers," said Steve Israelsky, vice president of product management at TRMS.