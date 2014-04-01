IAVI Launches New Website Section

International Audio Visual Inc. (IAVI) has launched a new section to its website IAVI.com.

The website section—“Outlet”—offers Pro AV products at discounted prices for dealers and integrators. These gently used or reconditioned products have descriptions of each item’s condition to aid dealers in making an informed purchasing decision.

“IAVI is excited to provide our dealers and integrators insightful and resourceful tools like the new Outlet page on IAVI.com," said Michael Soch, vice president of new business development, IAVI. "Our ‘Peace of Mind’ purchasing philosophy reassures the purchaser that they will experience the same quality and performance expected from a non-IAVI outlet item. As usual, IAVI backs every sale with the same service and support from our experienced and dedicated sales representatives. Quite simply, this is just another way IAVI provides incredible value and excellence to our dealers.”