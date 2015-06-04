D-Tools to Demo SI 2015

- Designed to reduce the time, resource allocation and expense of designing, estimating, and managing the installation of AV products and services, D-Tools SI 2015 is an AutoCad and Visio-based software platform. One of the most highly-anticipated features that's drawing a lot of attention from the commercial integration and tech management community is Mobile Install, a field-friendly feature that enables mobile schedule review and installation updates that track and report activities in real-time. Furthermore, SI 2015 delivers deeper integration and enhanced cross-functionality with QuickBooks, AutoCAD, and Visio, plus the new Mobile Quote iPad companion app, an expanded industry-standard drawing symbol library, and much more.
- With this combined feature set, the award-winning D-Tools System Integrator (SI) software platform is now the most comprehensive data-driven tool for tech managers, systems integrators, technology consultants, advisors, and others that manage, specify, or integrate AV products.
- Succinctly, D-Tools SI 2015 enables a more productive, efficient and effective workflow that reduces overhead and enhances the value of their overall offering.