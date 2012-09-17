DPI Unveils HIGHlite 330-3D Projector

Digital Projection International (DPI) has added the HIGHlite 330-3D, delivering up to 4500 lumens, to its HIGHlite Cine 3-chip DLP series.
Two new models will be launched at CEDIA 2012: a high contrast version delivering 2500 lumens and greater than 10000:1 contrast, and a high brightness version delivering 4500 lumens. Priced at under $30,000 MSRP with lens included, the new HIGHlite 330-3D can be configured with fixed or zoom lens options, allowing for expanded installation flexibility.
- Serving as a complement to the existing TITAN 3D product line, the HIGHlite 330-3D introduces a native 1080p, 3-chip 3D display to home cinemas for just 60 percent of the cost of entry level TITAN 3D models.
- Brightness is an essential characteristic when selecting a 3D projector for home entertainment, the company says. With up to 4500 lumens on tap, the new HIGHlite 330-3D models provide more than enough brightness to thrive in large-screen dedicated theaters, as well as in home venues with some ambient light, such as media rooms with smaller screen sizes. The compact and quiet chassis, 1080p resolution, broad source connectivity and straightforward user interface make the HIGHlite 330-3D ideal projector solutions for home entertainment enthusiasts desiring exceptional 2D and 3D imagery with stellar 3-chip imaging, contrast and color performance. Augmenting these benefits are the overall efficiency and long-life of the lamp system, enabling this new platform to produce 2D and 3D imagery while consuming very low power and producing very little noise and heat.
- Installation is flexible due to the HIGHlite 330-3D’s compact chassis design and lens shift range of 120 percent vertical and 30 percent horizontal. Multiple lens options provide further flexibility, with .77 and 1.16:1 fixed lenses plus zoom lenses with throw ratios ranging from 1.45 – 6.76:1. HIGHlite 330-3D connectivity includes two HDMI inputs, as well as RGB via D-15, component, composite and S-Video inputs.
- DPI will be demonstrating numerous new 2D and 3D precision projectors throughout a completely reconfigured booth (#3454) at CEDIA EXPO 2012 from September 6 – 8.