DPI Unveils HIGHlite 330-3D Projector

Digital Projection International (DPI) has added the HIGHlite 330-3D, delivering up to 4500 lumens, to its HIGHlite Cine 3-chip DLP series.

Two new models will be launched at CEDIA 2012: a high contrast version delivering 2500 lumens and greater than 10000:1 contrast, and a high brightness version delivering 4500 lumens. Priced at under $30,000 MSRP with lens included, the new HIGHlite 330-3D can be configured with fixed or zoom lens options, allowing for expanded installation flexibility.