D-Tools Launches New Online Training, Partners With BlueDog Data Services

D-Tools has launched new online training sessions for its users, giving residential and commercial AV systems integrators the knowledge to use even more tools to help them maximize their investment in the System Integrator (SI) platform. This live, instructor-led series of courses brings comprehensive D-Tools training via the web using GotoMeeting, enabling clients to take advantage of in-depth training from anywhere, through any internet-enabled device.

The courses are based on D-Tools’ Regional Training Curriculum developed by the D-Tools Professional Services Group (PSG). Available as single-day or individual half-day sessions, the live, online training courses are designed to facilitate a broader use and deeper understanding of the full feature set of D-Tools platform and enable those using the software to become more proficient, efficient, and effective. The sessions cover three major areas of D-Tools: sales, design, and operations.

“Our Professional Services Group is always looking for ways to help our customers gain a deeper understanding of the D-Tools platform in order to maximize their investment,” said D-Tools chief marketing officer, Tim Bigoness. “These online courses help D-Tools users fit training into their busy schedules, yet gain all the benefits of expert instruction in a live setting.”

Course times are optimized to accommodate those in different time zones, with schedules catering to those on the West Coast (classes begin at 8:00 a.m. PDT) to be held July 25–27, and September 12–14. Classes beginning 8:00 a.m. EDT will take place August 15–17. Users can register for any training session that fits their schedule. Courses can be purchased online by visiting http://d-tools.com/online-training-main/. Times and dates listed represent the initial sessions; more dates and additional sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to launching the new series of online trainings, D-Tools has partnered with BlueDog Data Services, a provider of data management services. The partnership aims to provide D-Tools users with access to BlueDog’s pre-engineered, curated, and managed product catalog designed to help fast-track success on the System Integrator (SI) platform.

Building a product catalog can be time consuming, and often interferes with day-to-day activities. To kick-start this process, D-Tools users can opt to install a BlueDog Data Services sample product catalog that features hundreds of popular manufacturers’ products, each containing labor estimates by phase, associated accessories, product images, and more—all geared toward producing quality proposals and drawings in the shortest amount of time.

BlueDog Data Services also provides a turnkey data management solution that helps D-Tools users experience productivity gains by eliminating the need for in-house resources to build, manage, and update their D-Tools product catalog. For a fixed monthly fee, BlueDog Data Services will add and accessorize products, update pricing, and ensure their D-Tools product catalog is accurate, consistent, and complete—enabling them to focus on their business and finishing more projects.

The combination of D-Tools’ design and documentation capabilities with BlueDog Data Services’ data management provides SI users with a scalable and repeatable process to build and maintain an end-to-end workflow for increased efficiency across their businesses.

For additional information on the new sample catalog and BlueDog Data Services, click here.