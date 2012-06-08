Dean Evans and Crestron Integrate Room Scheduling

Dean Evans & Associates, Inc. and Crestron have integrated their facility scheduling and touchscreen applications.

The Crestron Connected Scheduling Application (CCSA) now allows organizations to access their Event Management System (EMS) software through a Crestron touch screen. "The Crestron TPMC-4SM touch screen works directly with EMS to provide a powerful room scheduling solution," the company says.

“The flexibility and openness of our EMS API will allow us to provide a truly user-friendly experience for our customers and partners,” said Dean Evans, CEO of Dean Evans & Associates, Inc. “This will enable organizations to better manage their facilities, creating the ultimate in functionality and convenience for all those involved.”

Used in higher education, healthcare, corporate settings and many others, EMS software helps organizations streamline their meeting and event scheduling, manage additional resources (catering, equipment, etc.) and optimize room utilization.

Installed outside the entrance to every meeting room, the TPMC-4SM provides an immediate view of each room's availability, with the ability to browse the room’s calendar, and even book the room right on-the-spot. A list of nearby rooms which are currently available is also provided. The dual-color buttons give a clear indication of a room’s status at-a-glance, lighting green when the room is available and red when it is in use. The touch screen's contoured shape assures that the buttons remains clearly visible at a distance to either side — even when mounted in a narrow hallway.

“For existing clients, the solution and partnership leverage their current investment in EMS,” said Dominick Accurso, Crestron integrated partner program manager. “Clients now have an easy, upgrade path to adding Crestron touch screens outside the room for seamless room scheduling.”