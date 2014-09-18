CTS Audio Hosts NUAGE Demo

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems and CTS Audio have teamed up to host a Yamaha NUAGE Demo in Brentwood, TN. The event will take place on Monday, October 13, 7-9 p.m., at 7108 Crossroads Blvd, Suite 308, Brentwood, TN. The event is free of charge.
- A joint collaboration between Yamaha and Steinberg, the NUAGE Advanced Production System is the brainchild of workflow efficient hardware and Nuendo 6 software operating together in perfect harmony. Offering unprecedented productivity and flexibility as well as premium audio quality in an innovative design, NUAGE is making waves across the world.
- David Lees and Chris Hinson from Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems, Inc. will be on hand to demonstrate the new Yamaha NUAGE production system and discuss the latest news, tips and tricks of Nuendo recording software.
- For more information and to register, email rsvp@ctsaudio.com.