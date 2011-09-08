New Martin Professional Organization in Spain

- Martin Professional A/S has agreed with Ecler to end its longtime exclusive distributor relationship in Spain and to start a new distribution model. Effective 10th September, Martin will serve selected Spanish customers directly via a strong local presence administered byMartin Professional’s headquarter office.
- Martin Professional Vice President Distributor Sales, Bruno Garros, commented on the change, “Ecler has been an extremely dedicated and reliable partner for Martin Professional for many years. The economic challenges in Spain have been great and Ecler’s business reorientation towards AV systems integration required a sales reorganization for Martin products. Therefore, Martin will take care of selected top accounts, mainly rental companies, and Ecler will continue supplying to installers and system integrators. We believe this new structure will reinforce Martin’s performance and better serve Spanish customers.”
- Martin and Ecler have agreed that three of Ecler’s top personnel – Eduard Baró, Fernando Moya and Eduard Muñoz – will be hired by the Martin Professional headquarter office with immediate effect.
- “Eduard, Fernando and Eduard are not only extremely qualified professionals in this industry, they have been Martin’s face in Spain for more than 20 years,” commented Bruno Garros. “They are well respected in the market and are a major factor in the high level of confidence in the Martin brand in Spain.”
- The three new hires can be contacted at:
- Eduard Baró, +34 686 99 78 00 (as of September 10)
- Fernando Moya, +34 686 99 77 99 (as of October 1)
- Eduard Muñoz, +34 686 99 77 94 (as of September 10)
- Taking over sales responsibilities in the Spanish market and working together with the new hires, as well as the company’s Sales, Service and Customer Care Departments, is Martin Professional Key Account Manager for Distributors, Peter Dahlin. He commented, “With the Three Amigos on board the new structure in Spain will continue to deliver the top notch service that our Spanish customers expect. We look forward to expanding upon the relationships that Ecler has developed over the years.”
- For sales related inquiries, customers can contact Martin on phone +45 7215 0159, fax +45 8740 0010 or by emailingspainsales@martin.com
- For service related inquiries, customers can reach Martin on phone +45 7215 0159, fax +45 8740 0010 or by emailingspainservice@martin.com. Additionally, the Martin Professional Support Hotline is open 24/7 at +45 8740 0000 for after hours or urgent inquiries.
- Subject to prior approval, Spanish customers can also get direct access to the popular myMartin™ website at http://my.martin.com. myMartin gives customers 24/7 access to all manner of product info, pricing, special campaigns, ordering information, account management and more. For more info, please contact spainmymartin@martin.com
- Martin Professional
- Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Martin Professional is a world leader in the creation of dynamic lighting solutions for the entertainment, architectural, and commercial sectors. Martin lighting solutions are industry standard on top tours and events, grace prestigious theatres, energize nightclubs, and decorate major television studios around the globe. Other important areas of application are indoor and outdoor architecture and commercial applications where Martin products are increasingly being used to transform spaces through dynamic light. Martin also offers a range of advanced lighting controllers and media servers, as well as a complete line of smoke machines as a complement to intelligent lighting. The company operates the industry’s most complete and capable distributor network with local partners in nearly 100 countries. For more information please visit www.martin.com
- For more information contact your local Martin distributor or PR Coordinator Larry Beck at Martin Professional at:
- Telephone: +45 40 80 57 03
- larry.beck@martin.dk
- www.martin.com
Topics