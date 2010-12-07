Extron Video Shows Out of the Box Digital Solutions

Watch Extron Senior Applications Engineer Chris Bach take a new SMX System MultiMatrix switcher out of the box and put it into full operation in 15 minutes, with HDCP compliance and quick source switching. Chris walks viewers through the steps to configure the switcher and set up EDID management, installs an HDCP-compliant DVI I/O board, connects the sources and displays, and then demonstrates the switcher's operation as he switches between a variety of sources and signal types.

Watch the video at http://www.extron.com/company/article.aspx?id=smxootbvideo