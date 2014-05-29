Crimson AV Display Mounting Accessories

- Crimson AV is releasing new mounting solutions engineered to affix to round and rectangular pipes, on walls, on counter tops, and other challenging attachment points often found in retail, point of sale, digital signage and other commercial installations. Expanding on the Company’s mission to deliver professional-grade AV mounting solutions that are simple to specify, order, and install, Crimson will demonstrate at InfoComm 2014 a host of new mounting solutions specifically designed for hospitality, retail, entertainment, education, government, healthcare facilities, houses of worship, venues of any size, and a wide variety of commercial applications.
- Crimson AV has a unique value proposition and fills a much-needed niche. In addition to a comprehensive TV and projector mount lineup of more than 400 off-the-shelf solutions, the Company also specializes in custom-configured solutions that are designed to specification and suitable for virtually every type of audio-visual installation. Two new models in the line are a product of this solution-oriented approach and are being shown to InfoComm attendees for the first time:
- New CLAMP3 Display Mounting Accessory
- Benefit: Quick and easy to install, attaches to unistrut, truss, pipe, or any round or rectangular structure up to 3.5 inches in diameter. Extremely adjustable; monitor display height adjustment is limited only by the range of the drop length. Creates a unique and versatile display mounting solution that’s compatible with a variety of flat, tilt, pivoting and articulating mounts.
- Application: Digital signage, retail, point of sale, trade shows, exhibits, studios, warehouses, venues, and other challenging environments.
- $18.00 MSRP
- New PR30 Display Mounting Accessory
- Benefit: Versatile mounting solution for monitors up to 30 inches in size. Interfaces with the CLAMP3 to create a pivoting display mounting solution. Attached monitors can be set in either landscape or portrait orientation, and then rotated, tilted, and locked into place after installation, providing end-users significant flexibility in both location and use.
- Application: 100x100mm hole pattern. Ideal for retail point of sale, hospitality, venues, and other challenging environments.
- $65.00 MSRP
- “Our new PR30 and CLAMP3 were developed for customers that needed to mount displays for point of sale and digital signage use in retail, warehouses, venues, and other challenging commercial environments,” said Crimson president, Vlad Gleyzer. “They’re genuine problem-solvers and serve as prime examples of Crimson’s ability to react to the unique needs of commercial systems integrators.”