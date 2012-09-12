Harris InfoCaster for UK’s First Urban Cable Car

Passengers using the Emirates Air Line, UK’s first urban cable car in London’s docklands, are viewing Digital Out-Of-Home technology powered by Harris during their commutes. Operated by Transport for London and capable of carrying over 2,000 people each hour in either direction, the cable car is becoming a popular feature of the city’s transport infrastructure.

Working with The Pioneer Group, Harris has installed its InfoCaster DOOH software and hardware suite within a digital signage network comprised of six video walls and 78 screens. The network broadcasts a blend of promotional content for passengers crossing the Thames while using this form of British urban transport.

Opened by Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, the £60 million visitor attraction and transport link went live in June. The large screen video-wall displays range from 46-inch configurations to a display that incorporates 24 individual 50-inch video screens.

The Emirates Air Line’s content creation and distribution architecture is based on three Harris InfoCaster components: InfoCaster Creator enables content creation and scheduling, while InfoCaster Manager provides central management and monitoring of the network. InfoCaster Player controls content play-out over the entire system architecture.

Using InfoCaster, operators can display a diversity of video content on the various large screen displays within both Emirates Air Line terminals in Greenwich and the Greenwich Arena (Excel Conference Centre). InfoCaster is able to display both images and videos in the video wall’s native resolution without any need to scale or use additional video processors.

“At a time when a great deal of investment is being made in London this is a really eye-catching project,” said Paul Childerhouse, managing director at The Pioneer Group. “Harris’ willingness to support the installation with its team of engineers has helped create a fantastic end result.”