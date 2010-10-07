Yamaha Audioversity A Success

NASHVILLE, TN—More than 475 audio professionals braved August’s high heat and humidity in Nashville to attend the first Audioversity two-day event held by Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems (YCAS). End user customers, AV integrators and consultants, students, house of worship audio staff, Yamaha dealers and NEXO reps, all agreed Yamaha Audioversity was an event not to be missed with many wishing it lasted a third day.

“This was a once in a lifetime event, more focused than a trade show,” stated David DeVincentis, systems integrator/installer, Technical Services Corporation. “You knew ahead of time from the marketing materials what you were getting into so that you could make a clear decision on what panels, sessions, and demos you wanted to attend. The schedule was so packed that I wish Audioversity was a three-day event.”

There were plenty of events to choose from with most people attending them all. Standing-room-only M7CL and LS9 Digital Mixer Overviews, Mixing Techniques, Tips and Tricks, the Art and Science of Mixing Contemporary Worship, Simple Audio Solutions, EtherSound Networking for Live Sound, the NEXO GEO Family Listen and Learn, and Point-n-Shoot Systems featuring the new Yamaha DSR active speakers, were just some of the classes on the schedule.

GENEVA, OH—The Geneva Area Recreational, Educational, Athletic Trust (GaREAT) Sports Complex in Geneva, OH, is a multi-sport recreational facility on a 175-acre campus encompassing more than 450,000 square feet of indoor fields, courts, and tracks. Paladin Professional Sound of Valley View, OH, working with C. L. Pugh & Associates of Brunswick, OH, installed an outdoor stadium system comprised of wall-mounted and pole-mounted Electro-Voice loudspeaker systems. Bleachers are covered by 18 Electro-Voice ZX5 15-inch, twoway, composite-enclosure loudspeakers. On-field coverage is provided by eight SX600 high-output, dual 12-inch, two-way, full-range systems and six Electro-Voice Sb122 12-inch subs. The setup is powered by Electro-Voice CPS 4.10 Contractor Precision Series amplifiers controlled via NetMax.