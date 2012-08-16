Network Directory Open for Listings

The Digital Place-Based Network Directory, administered by NewBay Media, is a new resource to benefit Digital Place-Based Network operators, ad agencies, advertisers, suppliers, and investors, and is open for listings:

https://secure.newbay-media.com/avnetwork/digitalplace-based/

This Directory–that will be distributed at major industry events as well as online and in a mailed print edition–is designed to be a listing of multi-site, dynamic digital place-based media networks operated in North America, that carry third party paid advertising as a primary business element. The information that you provide in your network listing will appear in the printed and online versions. The printed directory will be distributed starting mid October 2012 to advertisers, agencies, investors and others, while the online directory will be widely promoted throughout the industry.

(This Directory does not include single-location billboards, static signage, mobile device applications or consumer-owned media devices, displays or networks located at a single location such as a billboard, stadium, campus or corporate center, temporary/event-based signage, or any networks that do not accept advertising. To list your network that is non-Ad-based, please log onto NewBay's sister directory for non-place-based networks, and digital signage: www.digitalsignagedirectory.com.)

If your company operates a Digital Place-Based Network as defined above submit your company information online here, so that advertisers, brands, agencies, investors, location providers and customers can more easily find out about you and your services:

