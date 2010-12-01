Sonic Foundry Announces Webinar: 1,200 Lectures in 12 Months

Tuesday, December 14, 2010

11:00 - 11:45 a.m. CST

1,200 Lectures in 12 Months



In one year, the University of New Mexico Valencia recorded over 1,200 presentations and 1,800 hours of instructional content. This small, regional school on 150 acres of rural land overlooking the Rio Grande Valley, is capturing more than 10 classes a day, streaming over 10 hours of content a day, with just two full time employees. The campus now provides lecture capture in almost every course, working from scratch to retrofit the infrastructure in these technology-enabled rooms to support academic webcasting.

How did they do it?

Najib Manea, PhD, will tell you. He's an Instructional Technologist and the Program Director of UNM Valencia's Teaching and Learning Center, and he's created one of the most prolific lecture capture programs in the U.S. for a campus this size. And he did it without overwhelming the instructional support team, sacrificing quality or negatively impacting the faculty experience in the classroom.

Join him for a live webinar as he discusses:

How they paid for lecture capture at this scale?

When they involved campus administration and faculty in the decision-making, and how they overcame faculty resistance to being recorded? How they made decisions about cameras, mics, bandwidth and other educational technology within the classroom, and what they would have done differently? Why, based on evidence of learning impact, he believes lecture capture will be one of the cornerstones of pedagogical advancement over the next decade?



Najib Manea, PhD is Instructional Technologist and the Program Director of UNM Valencia's Teaching and Learning Center. Najib received a B.S. from Yarmouk University/Jordan 1996, M.A. Extension Education 2001, M.S. Computer Science 2002, and a Ph.D. in Learning Technologies/Computer Science from New Mexico State University/ Las Cruces 2007. Current research interests include learning objects, classroom capture, and technology integration & adoption.

Webinar Moderator: Sean Brown, Sonic Foundry's Vice President of Education



For more information, visit http://www.sonicfoundry.com/register/1200-lectures-in-12-months-campus-wide-classroom-capture-at-the-university-of-new-mexico-valencia/