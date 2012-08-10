Digital Signage Federation to Host Wayfinding Webinar Aug. 22

The Digital Signage Federation (DSF) will host Doug Bannister, CEO and director of software development of Omnivex Corporation on Wednesday, August 22nd at 2pm EDT in a webinar titled, “Way-finding Takes a New Direction.”

Whether an airport, shopping center, stadium or hotel facility, navigation throughout a venue represents an important concern for both the site operator and the visitor or customer. Because more information is being presented digitally in these public environments, a new opportunity exists to incorporate and update way-finding information beyond simply the use of maps and schedules, which if comprised of static signs or large maps cannot be easily updated if a route is changed or closed. With data-driven way-finding, systems can determine the best route based on current conditions. The introduction of “smart systems” has significantly impacted how way-finding is deployed and managed, making it more efficient and effective.

The interactive webcast will explore:

Digital way-finding trends and capabilities

How to link multi-floor and multi-region maps

Different methods of interactive way-finding

The impact of “smart systems” on the functionality/management of way-finding networks

Karen Varrone, co-Chair of the DSF Education Committee, said, “Venue operators are discovering that dynamic way-finding is an important part of the “path to purchase” because it boosts overall ROI by making it is easier for visitors to determine what is available or find what they are looking for, which better enables them to make a purchase while they are on site.”

About Doug Bannister

Doug Bannister is CEO and Director of Software Development of Omnivex Corporation, a developer of enterprise-wide software that manages all aspects of digital signage networks, including content management, real-time data acquisition and distribution, and remote device management. Doug founded Omnivex after many years in the LED sign software business. He has used his understanding of customer requirements and knowledge of technology to create award winning software products for the digital signage industry. Doug continues to maintain direct responsibility for the architecture of the software to ensure the product remains at the forefront of the industry.To register for the DSF’s August 22nd web event, or any of the DSF’s Summer Webinar Series, visit www.digitalsignagefederation.org, or https://www2.gotomeeting.com/register/395104530.