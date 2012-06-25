EMCORE Bows NV Series JPEG 2000

- EMCORE has introduced the Opticomm-EMCORE NV Series JPEG 2000 products, providing the broadcast and professional AV markets with low-latency real-time HD video distribution over IP.
- The NV Series sends out high-resolution 3G HD, HDMI, or DVI signals to HD monitors in one or multiple locations, using IP infrastructures. This technology can be used to distribute HD digital content from multiple sources to almost unlimited displays over LAN.
- "When video is transmitted directly from a live site to an editing studio, having very low latency is the most crucial aspect of the system,” said Henok Tafese, senior director of business development for EMCORE. “In our new NV Series of products, HD video and audio signals are received by the encoder, compressed using JPEG 2000, and transmitted with a latency of less than 50 milliseconds via an IP network.”
- When the NV Series is combined with a compatible managed ethernet switch setup, the most flexible HD matrix switching distribution system can be created. The NV series allows customers to move from matrix switch to managed-ethernet switch by cascading multiple switches, so that numerous displays may be located long distances from their sources while sustaining consistent 1080p video and sound quality.
- In addition, the NV series also allows USB data to be sent along with high-quality HD video and audio distribution signals to control a remote keyboard and mouse. The NV encoders and decoders may be configured via API or a web server, and can be mounted in a 19-inch 1RU rack or used as a standalone unit.
- The new Opticomm-EMCORE NV Series JPEG 2000 products are part of a complete HD video over IP solution that also includes the HD Series MPEG-4/MPEG-2 compression/decompression products.