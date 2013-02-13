Crestron Debuts MP-AMP40 ENERGY STAR-Qualified Amps

- Crestron has debuted its new ENERGY STAR amp. The MP-AMP40 amp installs almost anywhere, according to the company, and offers a low-cost amplifier solution ideal for conference rooms, classrooms and boardrooms.
- Boasting energy-saving design features such as auto power on/off, Class D topology, fan-less design, and a special heat-reducing housing, MP-AMP40 combines 40 watts of audio sound with environmental friendliness. MP-AMP40 amps are ENERGY STAR qualified to enable organizations to meet their energy savings objectives without compromising audio performance.
- MP-AMP40 installs virtually anywhere, no equipment rack necessary. MP-AMP40 also meets the requirements of UL 2043 for installation in environmental air-handling spaces, or plenums, such as above a suspended ceiling. Balanced and unbalanced inputs accommodate either a mono or stereo line-level source, allowing for direct connection to the output of a video projector or display, audio processor, mixer, or AV switcher.
- Choose from two models: MP-AMP40-70V provides a 70 Volt output, MP-AMP40-100V has a 100 Volt output common in European installations.
- "With ENERGY STAR and UL 2043 ratings, MP-AMP40 series amplifiers offer incredible installation versatility and green benefits for the modern conference room," said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron vice president of technology.