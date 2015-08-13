Crestron Announces New Singapore Regional Headquarters

Crestron is strengthening its presence in Asia with a significant investment in a new office complex in Singapore. The new offices will serve as the headquarters for the Southeast Asia region, enabling Crestron to focus on and strengthen relationships in Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

"With our new full-service offices, Crestron Singapore will have all the resources necessary to meet the needs of our rapidly growing customer base in Singapore and Southeast Asia," said Stuart Craig, Crestron CEO for Asia Pacific. "The AV industry in Asia Pacific is a market our company is investing in, not only for the growth of our customers, but also to create opportunities for our wonderful team."

The new headquarters will consist of first-class facilities, including a training theater and a Crestron Experience Center, which will showcase the full suite of Crestron solutions. In addition, a new Singapore warehouse will allow the company to directly deliver customer orders faster and more efficiently to the region. With construction nearly complete, Crestron is expected to announce the opening of the new Singapore office soon.



"Crestron Singapore demonstrates our commitment to the Asian market and we are very excited," said Crestron President and CEO Randy Klein. "As a global company, international business is extremely important to us and we expect exponential growth around the world, especially in Asia. We're expanding our relationship there with this new office to fully service and support the Southeast region."



The Crestron Singapore office will continue to be managed by industry veteran Tony Ang.