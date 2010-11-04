FSR’s Amps Help “Feed” Culinary Arts School

FSR’s distribution amplifiers (DAs) have been selected for signal dissemination at the award-winning Culinary Arts School, part of the Oaks at Lanier Charter Career Center located in Gainesville, GA. The new facility, opened on September 15, offers unique classes and career pathways featuring hands-on training for students studying Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management, and Interactive Marketing.

￼dB Audio & Video, a Georgia-based provider of audio, video, digital signage, control and acoustic design services, designed and built the technical infrastructure and integrated technologies for the complex. “The Lanier Charter Career Academy’s Culinary Arts School is an amazing facility and a huge step in public education unlike anything we’ve seen in our 20 years of business,” Neil Philpott, db Audio & Video’s sales/audio/video specialist commented. “It has not only received numerous accolades from the state of Georgia, but has also won the prestigious ‘Building of America Award’ for its innovations in education, design, and technology. We thank FSR as well as our other vendor partners for providing the products and technology that will enable students and the community to benefit from these advanced educational facilities.”

The Conference center comprises numerous divisible rooms that independently record camera composite video and audio feeds to DVD. db Audio & Video integrated FSR’s RN-410CA 4x1 composite video / audio distribution amplifier to monitor simple switching of the feeds into one of the rack mounted video monitors in the limited space of the rack room. The 1RU units, ideal for classrooms and known as the switching group of FSR’s Room Navigator family, can be controlled from the front panel or remotely via RS-232.



FSR’s RGB-4 1x4 ultra-high resolution and ultra-high bandwidth distribution amplifiers are being used for the distribution of the component camera feed to overflow digital signage in the foyer and hallways adjacent to the divisible rooms to enable participants the opportunity to view selected camera signals outside the actual conference area . The RGB-4’s unique advanced synchronizing circuitry ensures a rock stable video image at any resolution and signal level to provide the highest possible video quality.