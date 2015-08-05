Creston Set to Open Singapore Regional Headquarters

A map of Creston offices throughout South East Asia.

Crestron is investing in a new office complex in Singapore. The new offices will serve as the headquarters for the South East Asia region including Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore.

“With our new full-service offices, Crestron Singapore will have all the resources necessary to meet the needs of our rapidly growing customer base in Singapore and South East Asia,” said Stuart Craig, Crestron CEO for Asia Pacific.

The headquarters will consist of facilities including a training theater and a Crestron Experience Center, which will show Crestron solutions. A Singapore warehouse will allow the company to directly deliver customer orders to the region. With construction nearly complete, Crestron will announce the opening of the new Singapore office soon.