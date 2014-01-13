Microsoft to Exhibit at InfoComm 2014

- InfoComm International, the trade association representing the commercial audiovisual industry, has revealed that Microsoft will be a new exhibitor at InfoComm 2014.
- Microsoft will be a platinum show sponsor occupying significant exhibit space in the Las Vegas Convention Center June 18-20, 2014.
- "InfoComm has long been considered the ideal venue to showcase companies and products in the audiovisual and information communications space, and Microsoft's considerable commitment to our event marks an important milestone in the show's history," said David Labuskes, CTS, RCDD, executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. "The decade-long conversation about the convergence of AV and IT technology has been realized, with the presence of a blue-chip company like Microsoft at InfoComm 2014 underscoring the importance of the show to companies of all sizes looking to do business in today's information communications marketplace."
- InfoComm 2014 has an anticipated attendance of more than 35,000 visitors, with show floor and special event space exceeding 500,000 net square feet.
- Limited space on the InfoComm 2014 show floor is still available. Companies interested in exhibiting can visit infocommshow.org to review the exhibitor prospectus and for more information.