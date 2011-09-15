Park Cast Network and Encompass

Park Cast Network, a digital out of home (DOOH) advertising network with displays in parking garages and transit centers across top DMAs in the United States, has signed a deal with Encompass Digimedia, a division of Encompass Media Group (EMG), to include Park Cast’s network in their portfolio of advertising opportunities. EMG is a New York City based multi-media sales organization with a strong reputation of finding innovative ways to reach consumers.

“We're very excited to be representing the Park Cast Network to the advertising community,” said Keith Kane, General Manager of Encompass Digimedia. “The network provides an engaging video platform for national advertisers to reach a high-income commuter audience around drive time, and for local advertisers to conduct highly targeted, block by block media campaigns. Plus, the network is a perfect fit with our other travel focused advertising channels via Hertz, Hudson News, and Host Marriott, allowing us to offer integrated opportunities to reach travelers via multiple touchpoints.”

“We were approached by several different media sales organizations, and we decided to go with Encompass because of their experience in selling non-traditional advertising in major markets,” said Joe Matriss, Park Cast’s Managing Director. “We think that our network is a great add on to the products that they offer. We look forward to expanding our network with input from them and their client base.”

With a fast growing reach, Park Cast Network’s demographic is affluent, targeted, and very similar from city to city. “Another reason we chose Encompass is the fact that they have offices in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, which are the cities our network is growing into,” said Matriss.



ABOUT PARK CAST NETWORK

Park Cast Network operates digital out of home video advertising networks in public parking facilities in the Central Business Districts of major cities (DMA) within the United States. With HD displays strategically positioned at touch points, Park Cast Network delivers its message to an on-the-go captive audience at the beginning and end of their daily routines. To learn more visit www.parkcastnetwork.com

ABOUT ENCOMPASS MEDIA GROUP

Encompass Media Group is a multi-media company that sells traditional, alternative, and digital outdoor advertising, as well as event marketing, sampling, and in?store advertising. Encompass’ corporate headquarters is in New York City, along with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Boston. The principals of the company are Adam Pierce, Michael Travin, Don Winter, and Keith Kane. Encompass’ advertising clients include Comcast, Verizon, Oracle, PBS, Chase, and Walgreen’s. Encompass also represents companies like Hertz, Hudson News, and Destination Maternity as their exclusive representative for their third party advertising opportunities.