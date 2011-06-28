Resonate Taps rVue

"If it doesn't resonate, it doesn't sell."That's the driving message behind Resonate Marketing's recent decision to leverage rVue's Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) marketplace. The multi-million dollar California-based ad agency selected the rVue platform to streamline the planning and buying of DOOH media for their roster of healthcare, insurance and technology clients.

With over 112 million impressions available in rVue daily, Resonate was most attracted to the platform's comprehensive ability to plan across more than 150 digital networks, with relevant audience delivery and advanced technology capabilities. Known for its innovative and effective approaches to client marketing strategies that drive increased ROI, Resonate Marketing has experienced first-hand the results of planning DOOH media.

"We've long been believers in the power of consumer engagement through DOOH media, but found that reaching the scale we needed was challenging due to the fragmentation of the industry," says Resonate President, Deborah Thayer. "We were drawn to rVue for its ability to deliver audiences that were relevant to the brands we represent. In the rVue marketplace, we get the best of both worlds - millions of impressions daily for our national buys or hyper-targeting for local reach. What previously took weeks, multiple RFPs and countless phone calls, now only takes us a few minutes. At the end of the day, Resonate is about innovation and delivering results, so this is an intelligent digital solution that makes sense."

"Resonate Marketing is a full service agency that excels in consumer engagement through experiential marketing," said Jason Kates, President and CEO of rVue, Inc. "Digital Out-of-Home media was a natural progression as a way to further interact with their target audiences as well as drive traffic to their events. We are proud to work with their team as they expand this portion of their offerings."

Through the rVue platform, media planners and buyers are provided with a 360-degree solution developed to streamline the researching, targeting, planning, purchasing, distribution and analyzing of DOOH media. With a focus in the health and wellness industries, Resonate is leveraging rVue's Audience Mindset tools to easily reach targeted, relevant audiences. The Audience Mindset Categories provide advertisers with contextual engagement opportunities designed to deliver audiences likely to be receptive to their brands' messaging. For example, rVue's Health + Wellness category delivers over 15 million impressions daily, while Pharmaceuticals offers nearly 20 million daily impressions and Insurance provides nearly 90 million daily impressions within the platform.

Resonate Marketing is a full service advertising and marketing firm that develops programs and campaigns that engage consumers to 'resonate' with products and services by differentiating and motivating audiences. Resonate specializes in serving clients in the healthcare, insurance, technology music and automotive industries. For more information, visit www.resonatemktg.com