Presentation Switchers Partners with Nimbus Integration Group

Presentation Switchers, Inc. (PS), a U.S. based audio-visual manufacturing company located in Los Angeles, CA, has announced the cooperative venture with Nimbus Integration Group to promote its products in the United States and International Government and Military markets.



Under the agreement, Nimbus Integration Group will supply government and military entities the Presentation Switcher line under a GSA (Government Services Administration) Schedule along with other government contracts both in the United States and overseas. Included in the Nimbus Integration Groups offering is the entire Presentation Switcher line at discounted government rates and extended warranty.

Phil Hale, Presentation Switchers president and CEO, commented on the partnership, “Government and Military sectors are a large part of our industry and are always looking for ways to cut costs while increasing functionality, this is where we are a perfect fit. Additionally, the more than 25 years of experience in the government and military contracting areas that Bernie Kattner brings to Nimbus Integration Group and Presentation Switchers is indispensable.”