Core Brands Appoints Paul Roberts to Lead Pro Division Sales

Core Brands has appointed industry veteran Paul Roberts to director of pro division sales. Effective immediately, Roberts will direct the development and implementation of all vertical and systems integration sales programs for the professional products marketed by Core Brands, with particular focus on the Furman and Xantech brands.

Paul Roberts, Core Brands



Roberts reports directly to Core Brands senior vice president of sales Dave Keller, “Paul brings more than 15 years of sales and sales management experience to his new position at Core Brands — experience and a customer focus that will benefit our pro products dealers and their customers. His ability to create and successfully apply growth strategies has been demonstrated time again over the course of his career. We are proud he has joined the Core Brands team!”

Paul Roberts assumes his new position as an experienced veteran. Last year, he was retained as a consultant by Core Brands to conduct a complete re-evaluation of the commercial channel. The strategies and opportunities that resulted from this project are what convinced Roberts to join the Core Brands team as the new director of pro division sales.

“I am excited to become a part of a team that is defining the future of professional power conditioning and connectivity solutions. Furman and Xantech are both introducing next generation innovations that will deliver immediate and meaningful benefits to our entire customer base, and I look forward to supporting our dealers and customers in every way possible," Roberts shared.

Before starting his consultancy in 2013, Roberts was a senior executive at Symetrix, where he served as chief executive officer and vice president of sales and marketing. Before this he served as the inside sales administration manager at Loud Technologies from 2004 through 2006, and as the inside sales manager at Symetrix from 1997 through 2004. Roberts began his career as an import customs broker at Clear Freight in 1993.

Core Brands is a Nortek company (NASDAQ: NTK).