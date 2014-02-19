FERRI Lighting Design Kicks Off NYC Tonight Show Debut

Ferri Lighting Design & Associates (FLDA) has designed and installed the lighting for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ FLDA’s lighting designer Fred Bock, who has worked on numerous NBC shows at 30 Rockefeller Center, spearheaded the lighting design, which conformed to the upgraded Studio 6B at the facility.

"The Tonight Show Staring Jimmy Fallon"

Bock designed the lighting, and the complete look and feel for the show's set, and also designed the lighting for U2’s rooftop performance on last night’s show debut, working closely with Mike Baldassari, from MIKE-O-MATIC Industries LLC, and Chris Landy, formerly the lighting director for ‘Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.’

“We are extremely familiar with the NBC family, and the team at 30 Rock, and we are thrilled to have been part of this historic redesign of the original ‘Tonight Show’ set for the launch of Jimmy Fallon’s tenure as host of the show,” said Bock. “We are pleased with the early results with the lighting’s look, from early rehearsals and tests, and think that viewers will see a new look to the show.”

FLDA maintains a long-running affiliation with NBC Universal programming, including the complete lighting design for the ‘TODAY’ show and program specials such as NBC ‘Town Hall on Climate Change’ and the NBC Job One Panel, as well as the complete lighting design for the NBC Sports Network.

“We could not have been happier to see the ‘Tonight Show’ move back to New York, and be part of its reinstallment in its original 30 Rock home. We are pleased to be working with the NBC team to bring the show’s look and feel home,” said Bruce Ferri, senior designer with FLDA. “We see ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ as an extension of our long-time relationship with NBC Universal, and we feel a strong bond with the technical team.”