Sport View Rebrands as SVT

- Brighton, MI--Sport View Technologies has rebranded to utilize the company initials, SVT. According to the company, the brand change establishes a clearer association with the SVT's main product portfolio and expansion of markets outside of the sports arena.
- "Changing the company’s working name and brand to SVT better aligns the company's identity to its key vertical market targets and will allow us to build stronger recognition in the marketplace," said SVT president, Josh Shanahan. "We anticipate that the SVT brand will enjoy a great deal of success and we want to stay focused on positive, diversified growth."
- In 2002, the company initiated expansion of its brand to widen its presence in the retail, gaming, entertainment, and hospitality industries. The company is an independently operated private business and its owners, the Shanahan family, are actively involved in the day to day operations of the company.