DSE 2012 Moves Nomination, Deadline Dates

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is now accepting nominations for its 9th Annual Content Awards. The submissions deadline is Thursday, September 1. Submission forms are available at: digitalsignageexpo.net.

Because of the earlier entry deadline for the 2012 Content Awards, the eligibility period covers original content displayed between September 1, 2010, and September 1, 2011.

Richard Lebovitz, editorial director of Exponation, LLC, who oversees the Awards judging, said, “Based on advice from our independent panel of judges, we incorporated several changes to simplify the nomination process while continuing to encourage innovation in digital signage content creation.”

“The major change we made was to replace the former entry categories, based on the type of content, with new categories, based on the venue,” Lebovitz said. “The judges felt that our former approach pigeon-holed entries into categories that often weren’t a good fit. The change to venues, which mirror those categories established for the DSE Apex Awards, means the focus shifts more from the type of content to the viewer’s experience with that content, whether it’s passive, interactive, live video or some other format. This new approach will allow the panel to judge retail to retail, restaurant to restaurant and so forth.”